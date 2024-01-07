RALEIGH, N.C. – Visitors commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the North Carolina Aquariums will receive half-off regular admission on Monday, Jan. 15.

Joining with the nation, the aquariums honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Through this half-off admission, visitors will enjoy the immersive experience of the aquariums while learning about conservation efforts around the world. King’s advocacy work for equality extended to the natural environment.

“Reflecting on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for racial equality is an important way to keep his dream alive. Dr. King’s work to raise awareness extended to inspiring action on preserving a clean and healthy environment for generations to come. We are honored to welcome guests at a discounted rate on the birthday of this civil rights hero,” said Michael P. Remige, acting director of North Carolina Aquariums.

The Aquariums are popular during holidays and reservations fill up quickly. Visitors must purchase their discounted tickets online in advance of their visit.

There’s a “whole lotta otta” at the Aquarium at Fort Fisher who greet and delight visitors as soon as they walk in the front door. Other showstoppers are Luna the albino alligator, a pair of loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings, Aleta and Pico, and a duo of sand tiger sharks in the 235,000-gallon Cape Fear Shoals habitat.

At the Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, visitors are invited to support the community through a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in Soundside Hall. Be inspired by North Carolina’s 309,000-gallon ocean habitat, the Living Shipwreck, and enjoy Imagination Bay, an immersive indoor play area. Don’t forget to meet Pee Dee, Rocky and Eno the North American river otters.

At the Aquarium on Roanoke Island, don a lab coat and learn how to diagnose and treat a model sea turtle in our Operation: Sea Turtle Rescue interactive exhibit. The Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center is rehabilitating cold-stunned sea turtles. Stop in to see our staff and volunteers at work.