Residential fire in Greenville leaves one injured Saturday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) One person was injured in a residential fire Saturday night at 908 Howell Street, according to Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Fire Marshall Bryant Beddard told 9OYS that officials tended to the fire around 9:15 p.m. He confirmed that flames caused damage to the back of the house.

One person sustained minor injures and was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is ruled accidental.

No further information is released at this time.