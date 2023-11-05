BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Bethel came out on Saturday to celebrate during a street fair for the town’s 150th anniversary.

There were food trucks, vendors, music and much more for people to enjoy. One lifelong Bethel resident described the town as small but big at heart.

(CAMILLA GRIGGS, CHAIRPERSON FOR BETHEL ADVOCACY COMMITTEE CENTER)

“We are a community. We have no blurred lines,” said Camilla Griggs, chairperson for Bethel Advocacy Committee Center. “Everybody is somebody here and God is all. But we’re all a community. Everybody’s working together.”

For more information on the Town of Bethel and the Bethel Advocacy Committee Center, click here.