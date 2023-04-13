KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A gas leak has forced the evacuation of residents at an apartment complex in Kinston.

Lenoir County Emergency Services reports the leak was at the corner of East King Street and South McDaniels Street. Officials were on the scene assisting the Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue with the leak. Piedmont Natural Gas officials were also on the scene.

(Lenoir County Emergency Services graphic)

The leak happened just before 9 a.m. after a construction crew struck a 2-inch natural gas main, according to Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks.

Residents in the area were evacuated to the Simon Bright Community Center. Officials said people should remain clear of the area until further notice.