KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) Some residents in Kinston said they saw a bear in a tree Wednesday morning.

People are outside looking at the bear stuck in a tree waiting to see when it will come down.

Police say that according to Wildlife the best thing to do is to stay away from the bear.

Once the bear is comfortable it will leave on its own and go back into the woods.

Police are instructing the public to stay away from the bear.