Residents of Ayden take part in Public Power Week; offered free energy audits

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in Ayden are offering homeowners free energy audits to celebrate Public Power Week.

The week is dedicated to promoting engagement between residents and their community-owned utility service.

To be a public power community, the municipality must own and operate the electricity services.

In addition to Ayden, cities like Greenville, Winterville, and Kinston are also public power communities.

In Ayden, crews from ElectriCities, an organization that serves public power companies, will come to your home and conduct a free energy audit.

They will then provide homeowners with energy-saving suggestions.

Saving energy, town officials say, can make a real difference on your electric bill.

“Our main concern is not profit, our main concern is our citizens; that they are getting the best service for the best price,” said Robert Taylor, Finance Director, Town of Ayden.

To sign up for a free energy audit you can email Town Hall at billing@ayden.com.

You can also call or stop by their office and sign up in person.