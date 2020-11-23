Residents relieved suspect in custody after manhunt ends in arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County man who was wanted in the shooting of a deputy and another person was taken into custody after a shootout Saturday night.

Law enforcement agencies apprehended Robert Lee Strother, 30, after a two-day manhunt. People who spoke with WNCT said they are relieved he has been taken into custody. They said they felt unsettled while he was on the run and are happy he is no longer a danger to the community.

“Relieved. Very relieved. Glad he’s been apprehended,” said Lenoir County resident JL Daughety, who lives in the area where Strother was found.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said the feeling is mutual for those involved in the manhunt and eventual capture of Strother.

“For them to capture him (Saturday) night, right on the cusp of 48 hours … exhilaration is the best way to put it,” Hanks said.

Some people at a home on Banks School road spotted Strother on their porch, and they immediately called police.

“The people who called 911 are as big of heroes as anyone in this,” Hanks said. “They saw him, they recognized him, and knew who law enforcement was searching for.”

Once law enforcement agencies arrived, Strother refused their demand to surrender. A gunfight ensued.

“The leadership of law enforcement of Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, that’s what they expected to happen and that’s how it played out,” Hanks said.

Strother was shot multiple times and was taken by EMS to a local hospital after he was apprehended. No law enforcement were injured on the scene.

“Well, we’ll all be more careful,” Daughety said. “I’m sure to be aware of our surroundings.

Daughety, who also owns a convenience store on Hwy. 70 in Lenoir County, said he knows the second person Strother is accused of shooting before he stole his red pick-up truck.

“I knew the man he shot very well,: Daughety said. “He was a good customer of mine. We’re sorry to hear that.”

For Daughety and others in the area, one thing’s for sure.

“We’re glad he got caught,” Daughety said

Officials have not released any new information on Strother’s condition. The man who was shot Friday morning is said to still be in critical condition.