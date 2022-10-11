GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries.

This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. Thanks to a man and his daughter, they’re working to get a grocery store up and running so everyone can get basic necessities. It’s something that’s been a problem in this community.

“We do need one,” one Grifton resident who has lived in the town for 13 years said. “We had one until the big major flood, and then they left. They pulled out and we haven’t had one since.

“And it’s a very big hardship to go to the next town over to get everything unless you want to pay arm and leg at the convenience stores.”

One Greenville resident who spoke with 9OYS said traveling to other places like Ayden, is just too much of an inconvenience.

“You’re saving money because of the price of gas right now. Going all the way to Ayden is very expensive for us. Being on a fixed income because now we are and it’s getting to be very expensive just to go anywhere,” the resident said.

And because there’s such a need for an accessible grocery store, Buddy Huggins and his daughter, Sandy, are making it their mission to open one up in downtown Grifton. The store they will be using has a history in the town.

“It was a grocery store in the ’50s, he worked there when he was 16. Since then it’s been a Dollar General and then a daycare. But he’s decided to turn it into a grocery store again,” said Sandy Huggins.

She also since they are the only ones doing it, getting the store up and running has taken them 31 months.

“Right now we’re waiting for the cash registers to be programmed, which should be done this week. We’ve got to deal with the health department and then we got to get some groceries in there. But there are a few more steps we got to take,” said Huggins.

Huggins also said her family is excited and can’t wait to open the store for the community and make residents feel like they’re at home.

“We want it to be an old-town, old-style mom and pop grocery store, everyone’s nice, speaks to everyone and we carry your groceries out,” said Huggins.

As far as an opening date, Huggins said they are still working on nailing down a grand opening date.