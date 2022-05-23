GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you hit the road, or board the plane for your next vacation this summer, you might want to make sure you have a good home security system.

Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says any home security system regardless of what brand or vendor they are, will work. Companies can even send someone out to your home to make an observation and build what will be a good fit for you and your home.

“What we do recommend is that you research what’s out there and find what works for you. What works for your specific home, what works for your budget, and keep in mind that some systems can be expanded that you can start with a small footprint and build it over time, and find what works for you,” Darnell said.

Darnell also said before your vacation with your family, do the following things: Go online to stop your mail and newspaper subscriptions and get the police to conduct special house checks at your home to make sure what vehicles belong or do not belong.

He also said one of the most common mistakes people make, is announcing on social media that they are on vacation and not at home, which can give criminals an advantage.