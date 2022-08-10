KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need.

The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes.

Those involved said they do these events to eliminate barriers.

“Because some of the things we see are families who don’t have money for food, don’t have money for shoes or clothes or diapers or have to choose,” said Angela Bates, executive director for Greene Lamp Community Action. “Seniors have to choose between medication or keeping their air on, in the summer.”

Go here for more information on Greene Lamp Community Action and all of their events.