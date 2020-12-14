Restaurant owners steady stream of customers despite restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Restaurant owners in the East say they’re seeing a surprising trend, a positive one, as they adapt to the state’s newest pandemic restrictions.

Governor Roy Cooper’s latest order includes a curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day, and ends alcohol sales at 9 p.m.

That’s forcing restaurants to close earlier.

Chico’s Mexican Restaurant owner Mike Horton says he’s now seeing people shift their dinner times up.

Customers that would normally come in around 9 p.m. are joining the 7 p.m. dinner rush.

This is leading to a packed weekend waiting list for tables, but steady sales.

Horton says he wants people to take COVID guidelines seriously.

“I can’t afford to get sick and be out of work, and I don’t want our staff to get sick, so if people are being reckless at this time, we would rather them not be right next to us,” said Horton.

Horton says people should make a reservation if they can, or plan to eat earlier to avoid weekend crowds.