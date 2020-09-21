Restaurants and COVID-19: 6 months into the pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus continues to take a toll on restaurants across Eastern North Carolina. Many favorite food places shut down early in the pandemic.

Those who’ve reopened are trying to stay afloat while following the strict COVID-19 CDC health guidelines.

North Carolina restaurants continue to limit 50% of their indoor capacity, as part of Governor Roy Cooper’s state restrictions for the pandemic.

Stimulus efforts are also there for people in need, like government payroll protection loans and other help.

However, for many restaurants, it’s still not enough.

“Many have acquired a significant amount of debt during COVID-19. They’re often late on lease payments and tax payments, and those kinds of things,” said NC Restaurant and Lodging Associate President and CEO Lynn Minges.

“The fact that they’re still going through these six months in and there’s no assurance when it’ll be over,” said Minges.

Frank Iskander owns Greenville’s Egg Yolk Café. He says he’s lucky because his restaurant has ample space, a drive-thru, and outdoor seating. However, Iskander says the pandemic has been an unsettling time as a restaurant owner.

“It was scary I mean it was very scary. Not only me, but it was also something very new for everybody. I’ve been in this country for 46 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said Iskander.

Iskander says he’s hopeful restaurants can start letting more people in soon, and that it’s important for customers to continue supporting local businesses.

Currently, restaurant and hospitality industries are pushing Congress for a $240 billion recovery program, in an effort to get restaurants back on their feet.

Minges encourages food and hospitality industry workers to contact Raleigh and Washington D.C. lawmakers with their concerns.