Greenville restaurant ‘adapting and overcoming’ during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Right now there are efforts across America to re-open the economy.

The President unveiled a three-phase plan last week which would impact restaurants. Here in our state, it’s been about a month since Governor Cooper put and executive order in place only permitting restaurants to serve to-go or delivery orders.

Before the pandemic popular restaurant, Villa Verde’s to-go order was only 15% to 20% of its business.

Now it’s 100%. In spite of what’s going on, owner Jay Bastardo tells 9 On Your Side that in spite of what’s going on he tells us his business is stronger than before.

The restaurant with two locations in Greenville is even hiring.

When it comes to starting our economy, he misses loyal customers inside the restaurant. But right now he cases much more about their health.

“This might not sit well with a lot of people but we just want to make sure that we do what’s right to save lives regardless of what it intels to the local economy or our economy as a whole. We need to be mindful and if we are gonna reopen our economy then we just need to make sure we do it in a smart way where lives are not being put in jeopardy,” said Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo, Owner, Villa Verda

He adds that he hopes our leaders from the local to the federal levels will take their time and hope they make the smartest decision that’s best for everyone.

“There is a B.C. and A.C., before corona and after corona. That is just what life is going to be about. The things that we use to do won’t be the same. As a company I knew we are running a lot leaner, I know we are stronger than we’ve ever been before.,” said Bastardo

As far as our state leadership, Governor Roy Cooper said on Friday that there is a need for the federal government’s help in obtaining supplies. These would be used to expand testing to levels needed to decide on easing business restrictions.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Businesses across America are making major adjustments to how they serve their customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week Governor Roy Cooper asked for restaurants and bars to stop allowing customers to dine-in.

North Carolina is one of nearly two dozen states that have started to do this in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Eastern North Carolina restaurants are trying to find creative ways to feed their communities while staying in business. Greenville’s Starlight Cafe and Farm are one of many businesses adjusting to this new normal.

“It has been tough I think mostly for our staff and our guest who like to come and enjoy each other’s company and get around a table,” said Kelly Boutilier, Owner, Starlight Cafe, and Farm

Some restaurants have either already shut down completely or switched to alternative methods for services to their customers.

“As you know our food is not designed for take-out food. It’s designed to be here and eat in so we made some adjustments with family meals we are doing,” said Tobias Boutilier, Owner, Starlight Cafe, and Farm

Another way you can help local restaurants during this time is by buying a gift card and using it at a later time.