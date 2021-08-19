Restaurants need you! PCC is hosting a job fair Monday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is hosting the Pitt County Restaurant Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd

The event will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Craig Goess Building Multipurpose Room. Come out and apply to various restaurants in Pitt County.  

They say don’t forget your resume. 

The following vendors will be there:

  • Logans 
  • Dairy Queen 
  • Red Lobster 
  • Jimmy Johns 
  • Sam Jones BBQ 
  • Villedge (Hilton) 
  • Chick-Fil-A 
  • The Breakfast Bar 
  • Sonic Drive In 
  • Basils 
  • Marabella Old World 
  • Luna Pizza Café 
  • GK Café & Catering 
  • Parkers BBQ 
  • Simply Natural Creamery 

Text RESTAURANT to 252-549-4545 to find out more information! 

