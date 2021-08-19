Restaurants need you! PCC is hosting a job fair Monday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is hosting the Pitt County Restaurant Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd.

The event will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Craig Goess Building Multipurpose Room. Come out and apply to various restaurants in Pitt County.

They say don’t forget your resume.

The following vendors will be there:

Logans

Dairy Queen

Red Lobster

Jimmy Johns

Sam Jones BBQ

Villedge (Hilton)

Chick-Fil-A

The Breakfast Bar

Sonic Drive In

Basils

Marabella Old World

Luna Pizza Café

GK Café & Catering

Parkers BBQ

Simply Natural Creamery

Text RESTAURANT to 252-549-4545 to find out more information!