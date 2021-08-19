Restaurants need you! PCC is hosting a job fair Monday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is hosting the Pitt County Restaurant Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd.
The event will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Craig Goess Building Multipurpose Room. Come out and apply to various restaurants in Pitt County.
They say don’t forget your resume.
The following vendors will be there:
- Logans
- Dairy Queen
- Red Lobster
- Jimmy Johns
- Sam Jones BBQ
- Villedge (Hilton)
- Chick-Fil-A
- The Breakfast Bar
- Sonic Drive In
- Basils
- Marabella Old World
- Luna Pizza Café
- GK Café & Catering
- Parkers BBQ
- Simply Natural Creamery
Text RESTAURANT to 252-549-4545 to find out more information!