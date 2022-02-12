Restaurants prepare for busy Valentine’s Day holiday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. The holiday lands on a Monday this year, and that’s bringing restaurants across Eastern North Carolina some extra love from customers all weekend long.

“The last couple weeks have been really crazy, the phone just won’t stop ringing,” said Matthew Cifaldi, assistant manager of the Rickhouse. “”Monday is going to be our busiest day, unfortunately we are booked solid and have been for about a week and a half.”

Being booked isn’t a bad thing, especially after many people canceled Valentine’s Day plans last year because of the pandemic.

“The last couple Valentine’s were a little skeptical,” Cifaldi said. “I started here during COVID, it is nothing like it is now. People are finally starting to get back into going out to restaurants which is a good thing because it brings friends together, family, you get to meet a lot of people.”

It also makes for a good weekend of business for local restaurants.

“We’re feeding all these people and everybody is happy so the more people we get in, the more money we make,” Cifaldi said.

The Rickhouse likes to make the holiday a little extra special for their customers with some extra touches.

“We have over 70 items on our special valentines menu,” said Lakeisha Peterson, executive chef and general manager of the Rickhouse. “We try to do a nice table with simple flowers, candles. All ladies when they come in will be receiving a rose and all tables will receive chocolate-covered strawberries.”

The Rickhouse will be open Saturday evening from 4 to 9 p.m., Sunday morning for brunch and Monday night. Managers said they’re booked up with reservations on all three days, but they’ll take walk-ins based on availability.