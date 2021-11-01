Retired New Bern Chief of Police runs for mayor of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – After many weeks of thoughtful consideration and discussions with many members of the New Bern community, Retired Police Chief Toussaint Summers formed “Friends of Summers,” a committee organized to support his election campaign for Mayor of the City of New Bern.

The motivating factor behind his decision to seek this office was the urging and encouragement of community members throughout the city, combined with their willingness to get involved and support the campaign.

Summers stated that “This is not a decision I make lightly as it is an honor to serve the City I have grown to love. The expressed support and encouragement by so many in the community have been an overwhelming blessing.” Summers also commented, “As the Mayor of the City of New Bern, I will be using my greatest strength of engaging the entire community to address issues important to the citizens of New Bern.”

Summers holds a Bachelor of Science from American University in Washington, DC, a Master’s Certificate from Virginia Commonwealth University, and an Intermediate Certificate from Washington Bible College.

Summers has over 44 years of local government experience and most recently retired as Chief of Police for the City of New Bern Police Department in April 2021. His previous experience also included serving as a Community College Adjunct Professor and working as a consultant with the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services to address community issues.

As mayor, Summers plans to set an agenda of community involvement that encourages every citizen to get involved in making the City of New Bern a great place to live, work, and visit. He believes that Government should not be viewed apart from the citizens it serves, but as a shared responsibility to work together, find solutions, and ensure a future that flourishes.