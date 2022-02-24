KENANSVILLE, N.C. — A new facility to assist the North Carolina Forest Service Aviation has opened up in Duplin County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrated the opening and operation of the Eastern Aviation Hub being relocated from Kinston to Kenansville. The two hangars will hold all 10 aircraft to assist with forest fires and other natural disasters.

Robert Delleo, Aviation Division director and chief pilot, said since moving in, the hub has already been used many times to assist with fires around the area.

“My folks and I are jacked to be here. I mean this is a fantastic facility, a great location and we couldn’t be happier to be here,” says Delleo.

Delleo added the new location is closer to where most fire activity occurs in Eastern North Carolina.