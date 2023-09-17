AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Support our Troops will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new location on Tuesday.

The event will be held at 3928 Lee Street in Ayden from 10 a.m. to noon. If you’d like to attend, please RSVP to Barbara Whitehead at 252-714-1175 or by email at Ncp4p@yahoo.com.

NC Support Our Troops is a military-support nonprofit organization in operation for the past 19 years. The business relocated to a new location donated by Free Will Baptist Cross and Crown Bookstore. The move happened in June after it was forced out of its former location.