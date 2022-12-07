ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A high school band is spreading some Christmas cheer by playing for senior citizens.

The Richlands High School band played at Onslow Senior Services Center recently. The band played Christmas classics such as, “O Come All Ye Faithful” and other holiday favorites. The Senior Services Center said it was a great way to kick off the holidays and that it brought a smile to all their faces.

Lisa Mobley, Senior Service Trainer at Onslow Senior Services, said, “Our seniors here at the senior center look forward every year to the Richlands High School band coming. This will be their sixth year coming.”

“It’s always a great opportunity to come out and perform for people,” said Wes Adams, Band Director at Richlands High School.

The Senior Services Center is having its Christmas Celebration this coming Friday and the band has its holiday concert on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.