Richlands man arrested after receiving narcotics in mail

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Richlands man has been arrested after a joint operation between Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Officials concluded an investigation of a suspect that was receiving illegal narcotics through the mail.

On Friday during the investigation, 38-year-old David Anthony Marunowski of Richlands received a package at his residence.

Officials said the package was found to contain 4.4 pounds of marijuana and edible-infused THC, which were seized.

Marunowski was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was transferred to Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.

His first court appearance was Monday.

