Richlands man arrested after receiving narcotics in mail

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Richlands man has been arrested after a joint operation between Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).
Officials concluded an investigation of a suspect that was receiving illegal narcotics through the mail.
On Friday during the investigation, 38-year-old David Anthony Marunowski of Richlands received a package at his residence.
Officials said the package was found to contain 4.4 pounds of marijuana and edible-infused THC, which were seized.
Marunowski was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was transferred to Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.
His first court appearance was Monday.