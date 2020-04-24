Richlands man arrested for assault

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Richlands man has been arrested for an assault which left the victim with serious injuries.

On February 24, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Flat Rock Lane in Richlands to assist EMS with a person found on the roadway with head injuries.

The victim was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital then transferred to Vidant Medical Center due to the severity of the injuries.

Detectives said the Investigation revealed that 23 year old Christian Anthony Lay of Richlands struck the victim several times, causing the victim to fall and strike his head.

Lay was arrested on April 22 and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was then transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

The suspect and victim are known to each other and there is no threat to the public. The identity of the victim will be protected, in compliance with the Federal HIPAA Law, detectives said.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 and refer to case number 2020-002473.