Richlands man arrested for using stolen credit card

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) A Richlands man has been arrested for using a stolen credit card, deputies said.

On January 19, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dails Lane in Richlands for a report of a stolen credit card.

Investigation revealed that Gallus William Bechtold, 34, of Richlands, was captured on video surveillance at various businesses using the stolen card.

Upon completion of the investigation, it was determined that Bechtold had stolen the card prior to it being delivered and activated by the victim.

Bechtold then activated the card and proceeded to make purchases around the area.

He was arrested by Vidant Medical Center Police Department on Wednesday and served with the Onslow County outstanding warrants.

Bechtold was charged with:

Felony financial card theft

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Felony identity theft

Misdemeanor financial card fraud

Misdemeanor attempted financial card fraud

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.