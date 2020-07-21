Rideshare safety for college students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many people use ride-sharing apps for different reasons like work and leisure.

The same goes for college students, as they may use it to travel to and from campus. That can lead to some safety concerns.

In 2019, A South Carolina college student Samantha Josephson was killed after getting in a car she thought was her ride-share. Now, #WHATSMYNAME says they want you to remember S.AM.I.

It stands for:

When using a ride-share the organization suggests these tips for smart and safe riding:

If you feel something seems “off” about your driver, car, route, or anything else, speak up.

If anything happens during your ride, don’t hesitate to report it.

Share a ride with a friend, if you can.

Since apps will tell you exactly where your driver is, it’s suggested to go out and meet your driver at the last possible minute.

Match the make, model, and license plate of the car to what’s listed in the app.

