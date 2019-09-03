River flooding potential with Dorian

(WNCT) As Dorian approaches many wonder the potential for river flooding after it leaves our coast.

9 On Your Side spoke to a hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City to better understand what could happen to the rivers with the forecast track.

After Florence, many are fearful that we will see a prolonged flooding event like last year.

Luckily, Dorian will be our of here quickly so it will not lead to a long drawn out flood event.

Due to the current track, the hydrologist stated: ” Most of the models show not a lot of rain upstream so this will prevent major flooding.”

The biggest concern with Dorian is Flash Flooding as there is a big threat for heavy rain along with our sound and coastal counties.

Many communities have had abnormally dry conditions all summer, so we will be able to handle the rain that is coming.

Remember this is all for the current forecast track and is subject to change.