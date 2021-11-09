RiversEast holds Made in Beaufort County initiative event

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Tuesday, RiversEast held its Made in Beaufort County initiative event to promote the manufacturing industry in Beaufort County.

Bowen says this event will promote not only the products that are manufactured out of the county but also the careers the industry creates.

She says the goal is to increase the knowledge about the industry throughout the community and help people find jobs right in Beaufort County.

Bowen says they were able to split the manufacturing jobs into 4 sections, boat building, carpentry and woodwork, metal and welding, and plastics and molding. They are partnered with Beaufort County Schools, Beaufort County Community College, and Beaufort County Economic Development for this event.

“Our goal with that project is to increase the community knowledge about the products that are made in Beaufort County and the careers in their own backyard,” Jennie Bowen, Workforce Development Director for the RiversEast Workforce Development Board.

Bowen also says with a Goldleaf grant, they will be expanding this initiative to surrounding counties such as Bertie, Hartford, Pitt, and Hyde.

It was held at 1 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce in downtown Washington.