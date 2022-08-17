GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina is partnering with The Blood Connection to host a community blood drive Wednesday evening.

Beginning at 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Ronald Mcdonald House in Greenville, NC donors have the opportunity to give back to the community in more ways than one.

All donors will receive 2000 Bonus TBC Rewards Points ($50 eGift Card), and a $20 charitable donation will be made to the Ronald McDonald House on behalf of each donor.

Skip the wait, make your appointment to donate.