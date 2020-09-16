RMPD investigating accidental shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting after a 14-year-old juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

On September 11 at approximately 6:22 p.m., RMPD responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the 700 block of Hammond Street.

The juvenile was transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment, but he passed away on Sunday, September 13.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).