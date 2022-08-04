ROSE HILL, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road in order to shift traffic onto a new bridge.



Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday. This closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Aug. 8. The closure will allow crews to prepare to shift traffic onto the new bridge from the detour bridge.



As a detour, drivers should use N.C. 24, Interstate 40 and West Charity Road. NCDOT urges motorists to slow down and use caution near the construction site and plan accordingly for their commute.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media