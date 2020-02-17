Road resurfacing begins Monday in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Road resurfacing will begin Monday in Ayden and drivers will experience road closures and detours.
Contractors will work on resurfacing the roads within the city limits.
Drivers should prepare alternate routes to avoid delays.
The roads being resurfaced are:
- Wildwood Drive – from NC 102 to Cedar Lane and from Cedar Lane to Old Snow Hill Road
- Oakdale Drive – from Woodview Drive to Cedar Lane
- Sunset Drive
- Snow Hill Street – from 3rd to Planters Street
- King Street
- Martin Luther King Jr Street – from 5th to Lee Street (Old NC 11)
- 5th Street – from Martin Luther King Jr Street to Lee Street (Old NC 11)
- 2nd Street – from Martin Luther King Jr Street to Lee Street (Old NC 11) and from Blount Street to West College Street