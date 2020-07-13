Breaking News
Roanoke man arrested on obtaining property under false pretense charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A Roanoke man was arrested on obtaining property under false pretense charges in Havelock.

Recently, the Havelock Police Department conducted an investigation related to contractor fraud. 

Love’s Construction was contracted by the victim to complete home repairs to his residence after Hurricane Florence.

The investigation revealed the owner of Love’s Construction, William Joseph Love, defrauded the victim of approximately $150,000 for uncompleted repairs. 

William Joseph Love of Roanoke was charged with obtaining property under false pretense over $100,000 and obtaining advances under-promise to work and pay for the contract work. 

Love was arrested on June 12 and held under a $100,000 bond.

