Roanoke Rapids imposes curfew, gathering restrictions

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Roanoke Rapids leaders enacted a public safety curfew and restrictions on public and private gatherings to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

This action was executed Thursday as an amendment under the city’s current State of Emergency Declaration by Mayor Emery Doughtie and will be in full force and effect beginning Friday.

The curfew will run from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each day until further notice.

During the curfew, all individuals except those exempted from the curfew, shall not be on or travel upon any public street, alley, roadway or upon public property.

People can still travel to and from work during the curfew or to seek health care.

The following groups are exempted from the curfew: health care providers, human services providers, essential infrastructure operations, essential governmental operations workers, essential business workers, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

This includes all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, legislators, judges, court personnel, jurors and grand jurors, law enforcement and corrections personnel, hazardous materials responders, child protection and welfare personnel, housing and shelter personnel, military, and other governmental employees working for or to support COVID-19 Essential Businesses and operations.

Public and private gatherings of three or more people, occurring outside a single household or residential unit, are prohibited under the Order.

The Order does not prohibit indoor gatherings within a household or residential unit.

The State of Emergency Declaration issued on March 13 and amended Thursday will remain in effect until it is terminated or another amendment is enacted.