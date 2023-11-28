ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Amid Martin General Hospital’s recent closure, one person living in Robersonville is providing healthcare resources to those in need by opening a pharmacy in her hometown.

The owner of Leggett Drugs, Ashley Leggett, said she hopes this bridges the healthcare gap in an area where it is scarce.

“The biggest hurdle that people are having right now is access to a healthcare provider,” Leggett said.

New Robersonville drug store (Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

Village Pharmacy was the only pharmacy in Robersonville. But it closed due to the owner retiring, leaving the town with no pharmacy, and the nearest one in Williamston, which is a 16-minute drive from Robersonville.

So Leggett, a lifelong Robersonville resident with over 10 years of experience in the healthcare field, decided to provide her community with a fully staffed pharmacy.

New Robersonville drug store (Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

“Over the past couple of years I just had this really strong desire to own my own pharmacy,” Leggett said. “We offer services like vaccines, prescriptions fillings, we’re offering point of care testing, and we’re trying to get some collaborative practice agreements with the local providers here to offer like therapy monitoring in patients homes with their blood pressure or blood glucose.”

Other than in Williamston, Leggett Drugs is the only other independently-owned pharmacy in Martin County.

Leggett said customers from surrounding towns like Bear Grass, Parmele and Hamilton come to the pharmacy too, since there are no pharmacies in those towns either.

“We’re the most accessible healthcare provider pharmacists are and people just being able to walk in and get their questions answered it provides an avenue where they may have to wait weeks or months to get the answers or the solutions to their problems,” Leggett said.