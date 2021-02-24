Robersonville suspends recreation department due to continued financial hardships

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Town leaders in Robersonville are suspending its recreation department after years of financial hardship.

North Carolina’s local government commission and the state auditor began investigating the town’s finances last October. They found long-term revenue issues in town departments and an overall $147,000 deficit.

Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown has been at the helm since December 2019. She said the town’s financial issues go back years.

“There were some things in there that, you know, should have been addressed at the time before adopting that budget,” Brown said. “But it was adopted so we had to work with what was in the budget.”

The local government commission is helping the town balance its finances while the auditor continues looking at years of expenses. Brown said she knows suspending some operations won’t be popular but it’s necessary.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to assess our finances and assess the department and bring it back stronger… bring the town back stronger,” Brown said.

The town board will hold a special Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to address public concerns. The state auditor will also be in the meeting to answer questions.