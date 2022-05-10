ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are hoping that a project funded by a $20,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant will boost the local economy.

The Town of Robersonville is using that grant money to build a community stage in the downtown area.

“We’ll be able to bring different venues here, which will bring more economic development into the town,” Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown said. “We’ll have a farmer’s market and things like that in our Main Street area. So that’ll attract businesses, other people, visitors coming in, tourists.”

The project will feature other amenities such as a community garden and public wifi.