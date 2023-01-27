AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-day fundraiser is being held in Ayden this weekend.

Rockin’ for Arianna will be an entertainment-filled fundraiser for Arianna, a 29-year old mother, to help her fight against acute B cell Leukemia.

Multiple musicians will be performing on Saturday. Lonnie Britton at 2pm-4pm, Guns 4 Hire at 5:30pm-7:30pm, and Amend at 9pm-12am. Not only will there be performances, there will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Today, BBQ chicken plates were available to purchase and delivery was offered for large orders. The BBQ chicken plates will continue to be sold tomorrow.

Wristbands will be $10 at the door starting 5pm Saturday at The Doghouse Tavern. All proceeds from the wristbands will go to Arianna.