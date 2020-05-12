Rocky Mount arrested on attempted robbery charges

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officers arrived on scene to investigate an attempted armed robbery at approxiamtely 7:35 p.m. on May 7.

There were no injuries, but the victim advised that while she was in the Food Lion parking lot a person got into her car, pointed a gun, and demanded money.

After she told him that she had no money, the suspect got into a vehicle and left the location.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and initiated a vehicle stop.

A gun matching the one described was located inside of the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the victim knew the suspect.

21-year-old John Joyner of Rocky Mount was arrested for attempted armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was placed in the Nash County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

Joyner has prior arrests for armed robbery, felony larceny, communicating threats, and traffic charges.

