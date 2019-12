ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A building in Rocky Mount has been deemed clear and safe after officials responded to a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

The Rocky Mount Police Department and the Rocky Mount Fire Department are investigating a suspicious event at 793 Country Club Road in reference to a bomb threat.

Officials said the building was evacuated and searched.

Upon completion of the search, the building was deemed clear and safe, officials said.

The area is now clear for normal traffic.