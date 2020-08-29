Rocky Mount encounters cyber attack, restoration underway

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway following a cyber attack on the city of Rocky Mount.

City leaders say the attack involves encryption of some online systems. Officials are working to determine the full extent of the event and if any personal information was stolen.

While leaders are working to restore the networks, additional security measures are in place to assist during the recovery process.

Rocky Mount emergency services remain operation, as well as the ability to make utility payments. For more information visit RockMountNC.gov.

