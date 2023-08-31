ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount Fire captain has passed away, the department announced in a social media post.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Captain Kimberly Wittig passed away yesterday, August 29, 2023, surrounded by family, friends, and co-workers,” the Rocky Mount Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Captain Wittig was a 21-year veteran of the agency. According to the post, she started on Valentine’s Day in 2002 as the department’s first Fire and Life Safety Educator.

Since then, she was promoted to Captain of Administration and as Interim Assistant Fire Chief of administration earlier this year.

“Captain Wittig was such a great asset to our department and will be missed by everyone,” the post concluded. “Please keep the Wittig family and friends, as well as the RMFD family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

No cause of death was given.