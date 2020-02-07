1  of  2
Rocky Mount man arrested after several complaints of illegal drug sales

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested regarding illegal drug sales in Rocky Mount.

On January 30, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department executed a search warrant at 1535 Boone Street in reference to several complaints of illegal narcotic sales that had been presently occurring.

Officials said during the execution of the search warrant they located a .22 revolver, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and an unknown white substance that will be sent off for further testing, for possible fentanyl.

This is a combined effort from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department.

Lamont Kevin Williams was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Maintain a vehicle for the use of sale
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia of a controlled substance

