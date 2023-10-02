ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested after a liquor raid at his home last week, deputies said.

The bust came as a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a house in the 300 block of Arlington Street in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Special Agents received information Ishmael Muldrow of Rocky Mount was selling spirituous liquor out of this residence,” the news release said.

During the search, agents seized 69 cases of assorted “spirituous liquor.”

Photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies posted photos of dozens and dozens of liquor boxes. The brands included Hennessy Cognac, Paul Masson Brandy, 1800 Tequila, Ciroc Vodka, and Jose Cuervo, according to photos.

Muldrow was charged with two counts of possession/sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit and he was served with several existing warrants.

Muldrow was arrested and taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Facility.