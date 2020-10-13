Rocky Mount man sentenced to 92 months for 2018 bank robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A Rocky Mount man was sentenced today to 92 months in prison for a 2018 bank robbery.

According to court documents, David Marsahll Viverette, 29, was charged with one count of bank robbery.

Viverette pled guilty on November 8, 2019.

On November 9, 2018, officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at First Carolina Bank in Rocky Mount after Viverette had entered the bank, presented a demand note, and threatened to kill the teller if she pressed the alarm.

Viverette fled with a small amount of cash but was quickly identified from surveillance photos by officers familiar with him from prior encounters.

The sentence, Viverette’s first federal conviction, included an enhancement for a brief escape from custody before he was indicted federally.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.