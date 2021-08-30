Rocky Mount man sentenced to prison on drug charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Jaheed Labega, 25, was sentenced in Nash County Superior Court on July 16 on multiple drug charges.

Labega received a minimum of 73 months and a maximum of 100 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

He was charged with:

Trafficking Heroin

Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance

Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/ Heroin

Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

The charges stemmed from a search warrant that was executed on Labega’s storage unit on US 301 in Rocky Mount. During the execution of the search warrant, Nash County Narcotics Deputies seized 10,528 Dosage Units of heroin, along with an AR-15 rifle.

Labega was located at his residence on Nancy Circle, Rocky Mount. At his residence, Narcotic Deputies located an additional 28 Dosage Units of heroin, 6.5 grams of cocaine, and 1,368 grams of marijuana were seized.