Rocky Mount man shot on Christmas Day

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was shot on Christmas morning, police said on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Dreaver Street around 10:15 a.m., police said. The man, who was only identified as being 33 years old, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There was no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police continue to investigate and do not currently have a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.