Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson donates remaining 2020 mayoral salary to support United Way on COVID-19 Recovery Fund

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the citizens of Rocky Mount.

In an effort to assist the community, the United Way and its partner nonprofits have established the United Way Tar River Region COVID-19 Response Fund to address community needs, including food, housing, childcare, domestic violence reduction, and safe blood collections.

“The work of the United Way is always important, but especially now when we need to support each other,” says Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. “This pandemic has put many of us in difficult situations and, as a community, we need to support each other.” Mayor Roberson has pledged the remainder of his 2020 mayoral salary to the fund.

“The fund is just one of our efforts to support our neighbors,” says Ginny Mohrbutter, executive director of the United Way Tar River Region. “Please visit our website for online resources and updates on COVID-19. Please also consider signing up to volunteer or donate needed items, such as non-perishable foods, gloves, sanitizers, and masks. More information can be found at www.unitedwaytrr.org/coronavirus.”