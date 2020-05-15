Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson reacts to N.C. State Auditor’s findings

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Office of the State Auditor released its findings on Friday after an audit of the City of Rocky Mount’s finances started more than a year ago following a number of citizen complaints concerning misconduct by elected officials and employees of the City.

In general, the audit outlines several key components:

A City Council member received utility services for more than $47,000 from the City of Rocky Mount that were never paid for and ultimately written off.

The City failed to adequately manage funds and programs by failing to collect more than $32,000 in loans and improperly awarding $28,000 to ineligible recipients.

The City must pay $31,000 for allowing a development bond to expire.

The City Manager violated the City’s travel and reimbursement policy by exceeding allowed per diem by almost $1,600.

The City of Rocky Mount failed to designate an American with Disabilities Act Coordinator as required by Federal Law.

“The majority of the City Council have responded that they question the validity of these numbers and do not believe this audit was performed to the highest standards by the N.C. State Auditor,” says Mayor Sandy Roberson. “Furthermore, they believe that this was a targeted audit aimed at black leadership of our community.”

He continued to express his embarrassment at the allegations against Rocky Mount and his support of N.C. Office of the State Auditor’s extensive experience and adequate resources to produce a report it has enough confidence to release publicly.

“While I am thankful the total amount in question of $151,000 represents a small fraction of money relative to the annual budget of the City and that these items extend well back in time,” Roberson continues, “it’s still a lot of money in a poor city where the median household income is only $37,400 and a third of our citizens are living in poverty. Choosing between paying their bills or eating is a problem that real people here face.”

Roberson believes the NC Auditor’s report and the City’s response identifies the following needs:

There exists a tremendous mistrust of the City government by a large segment of its population that complained at levels to generate a State Audit. The City has failed to provide adequate internal audit processes that would allow it to defend its position with confidence and factual evidence. Governance in Rocky Mount has for far too long dealt in perceived secrecy and behind closed doors process.

Mayor Roberson proposes to address each of these issues by demanding change and transparency at every level, including:

Televising City Council meetings. Providing an internal audit process complete with continuous quality improvement (CQI) processes that are disclosed to the public and that seek to provide efficient and effective government. Designating the Internal Audit and CQI processes answer to the Mayor. Having every member of the City Council, the Mayor, and City Manager and City Assistant Managers sign an ethics contract with the City and provide a Statement of Economic Interest. Posting every dealing with the City that may have a perceived conflict of interest on the City’s website for public viewing with the explanation of why it is not a conflict. Commissioning an independent forensic audit completed this fiscal year since some have denied the NC Auditor’s work product, and have this audit refreshed every year going forward.

“It is time that everyone in Rocky Mount—and I mean everyone—has a voice in how this City moves forward together,” adds Roberson. “Let your opinion be heard. It is time for a change on how the City does business. I believe we can get through this tough time stronger as a community, as One Rocky Mount.”