Rocky Mount PD investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

On July 26 around 7:51 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to 608 Powell Drive in response to a shooting with injury call.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the victim, 29-year-old Devon Everett, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Everett was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

He is listed in critical condition, officials said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL), and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.