Rocky Mount PD’s K9s Loki, Bucky receive donation of body armor

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Rocky Mount Police Department’s K9s Loki and Bucky have received a bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Loki’s vest was sponsored by Andrea Holder of Tampa, Florida.

The vests include an embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Andrea Holder and Brian Rumbles”.

K9 Bucky’s vest was sponsored by Andrea Holder of Tampa, Florida, and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Grizzley Holder Rumbles”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.