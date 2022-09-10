ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount early Saturday.

Police said they responded to UNC Nash Healthcare after getting a 911 call that a child had arrived there with a gunshot wound to her foot. The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, officials said.

Police said the child accidentally shot herself at a home in the 1400 block of Humphrey Drive and also involved a family member.

The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the incident, according to a news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.