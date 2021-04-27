Rocky Mount police investigating after anonymous caller leads them to possible human remains

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police launched a death investigation after they received an anonymous call about possible human remains found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon, a news release said.

The police department received the tip at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a wooded area off the 4500 block of Sunset Avenue. They collected and documented the forensics evidence, the release said.

The area is just south of the Interstate 95/U.S. 264 interchange.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.